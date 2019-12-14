Sunderland v Blackpool AS IT HAPPENED: Build-up, team news and action from Simon Grayson's return to Stadium of Light The Seasiders make the trip to the Stadium of Light today Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Simon Grayson returns to the Stadium of Light today for the first time since his sacking in 2017 as his Blackpool side take on Sunderland. Keep refreshing our live blog below for regular updates throughout the day: Simon Grayson on Joey Barton's mind games: 'It's all put to bed' Blackpool without suspended Ben Heneghan for trip to Sunderland but otherwise at full strength