Sunderland's ticket allocation for New Year's Day clash against Blackpool increased to 7,800

Sunderland's ticket allocation for their New Year's Day clash against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road has been increased to 7,800, it has been confirmed.

READ MORE: League position can only spur my Blackpool high-flyers on, says Terry McPhillips

The North East club have already sold out their initial 2,885 allocation for the festive clash against the Seasiders.

But today it has now been confirmed an extra batch of 4,874 tickets has been made available, with the tickets going on sale to Sunderland fans tomorrow.

It means Blackpool, whose official attendance against Charlton Athletic on Saturday was just over 3,000, will be heavily outnumbered by the away side.

The Gazette understands the East Stand - usually left empty other than the press box - will be used to house the extra fans.

Sunderland currently sit in second place in League One, seven points ahead of Blackpool.

Should they sell out it will be Sunderland's biggest away following of the season so far, having previously taken around 5,000 to Coventry City in September.