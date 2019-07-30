Sunderland legend's son won't be signing despite rumours, Ipswich Town set to complete signing of Millwall striker, Queens Park Rangers have third bid for Ipswich Town winger turned down - League One and Two rumours
As we hurtle towards the end of the transfer window, here are all the latest headlines and rumours surrounding the leagues today.
Here is all the latest from League One and Two:
Sunderland legend Niall Quinn's son, Michael, won't be signing for the club following rumours he iscurrently on trial. (Sunderland Echo)