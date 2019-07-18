Latest football headlines

Sunderland and Reading eye Sheffield United defender, Brentford in £750k bid for Blackpool FC left-back, Bolton Wanderers call off pre-season friendly against Chester following player strike - League One and Two rumours

While rumours around Charlie Adam's return to Blackpool continue to circulate, here are the other headlines from across League One and Two.

These are the latest rumours and headlines from around the leagues today...

SunderlandandReadinghave made initial enquiries to Sheffield United for defenderBen Heneghan. (Sky Sports)
Charlie Adam has been linked with a sensational return to Blackpool with Blackburn Rovers unlikely to offer him a contract. (The Sun)
Blackpool left-back Marc Bola is subject of a 750,000 bid from Championship outfit Brentford. (The Sun)
Rotherham United defender Semi Ajayi is wanted by West Bromwich Albion this summer. (Express & Star)
