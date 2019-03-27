Studying for coaching badges won't affect Jay Spearing's impressive Blackpool form

Blackpool captain Jay Spearing says his focus remains very much on playing matters despite continuing to work tirelessly for his coaching badges.

The 30-year-old continues to study for his coaching badges, having undertaken a recent assessment as part of his UEFA B license.

While the former Liverpool man admits coaching is an avenue he's keen to explore, he insists he's still got plenty to give on the pitch for the Seasiders.

“It’s been a tough couple of days filling out a lot of paper," he said. "My right hand is killing me, I haven’t done that since I left school!

“I enjoy it, it’s something I’ve been looking to get into for a long time. I did my final assessment and I really enjoyed that.

“Fingers crossed I can get this paperwork done and signed off and delivered before the summer.

“I started off doing a bit of coaching at Bolton and I did a little bit of work there with their young lads. I felt like I adapted to it well and I enjoyed every minute of it.

“Again, helping the young lads here at Blackpool is something I enjoy. Fingers crossed I’ve got a long time left in the legs but it is something I want to look into and go into after I’ve finished.

“It is a path I’m looking at but for the time being it’s about playing football.

“At the minute I’m not too sure if it’s coaching or management I want to go into. Right now I just want to get the badges collected and we’ll see what comes up, if anything does.

“I’ve been back to Liverpool’s Academy and I’ve worked with the Under-12s there to keep all doors open.

“If you can have that background from where I’ve come from and what I’ve done, if that helps some of the lads coming through the ranks to push on and progress then great. Any way I can help will be of benefit.”