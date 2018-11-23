Striker tops Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips’ January window wish-list if funds available

A proven goalscorer is top of Terry McPhillips’ January wish-list but the Blackpool boss is not sure whether funds will be made available for his first transfer window

McPhillips had a meeting with his staff to discuss potential targets on Thursday.

Midfielder Callum Guy’s loan from Derby County will become a permanent deal in the New Year, freeing up a loan spot for the Blackpool boss.

McPhillips is hopeful of bringing in one or two to strengthen his squad but he is also keen to keep hold of the key men who have steered his side to seventh in the table.

The Seasiders have lost just three League One fixtures as they prepare to host Burton Albion today.

McPhillips says injuries and suspensions could see his priorities for recruitment change.

But although he is pleased with his attacking options, with top scorer Armand Gnanduillet netting his sixth of the season in last Saturday’s 2-1 win at Southend, McPhillips has always been looking to bring in another goalscorer.

Whether the Oyston family will provide the finances to fuel a January swoop is unclear. McPhillips said: “We have targets. We had a meeting again on the potential in-comings.

“A lot of it will depend on whether there are any funds available or any loans we can bring in.

“Callum becomes a permanent transfer for us, so that is one loan we have for sure.

“I’m not sure if we are allowed to bring one or two in. We have targets, it is just a case of tidying it up and prioritising what positions we need. But by the time January comes it might change.

“It might change if we lose one or two of ours, which I think is a possibility.

“I’ve said we are looking for goalscorers but we have got some now. Armand has done brilliantly, so has Delf (Nathan Delfouneso). Joe Dodoo has come back in and done brilliantly too.

“Cully (Mark Cullen) we all know. We’re just waiting for him to go on a run.

“John O’Sullivan and Feens (Liam Feeney) can play up there as back-ups if we want them too.

“Michael Nottingham got thrown up there for Salford. I know he has done well and scored goals.

“So we have got some options but it would be nice to get a real proven striker in.”

And as he prepares for his first transfer window as a manager, McPhillips praised former boss Gary Bowyer for his summer recruitment.

He said: “I think Gary recruited well, with some of the staff’s help. I think in pre-season we were always confident we could give anyone a game and we have.

“I’m not saying we should be this or that, but we are capable of giving anyone a game in this league.”

McPhillips switched to a 3-5-2 at Roots hall, with summer signing Nottingham featuring off the bench.

Ollie Turton and Marc Bola impressed in the wing-back roles, with Nottingham also featuring in that berth on the right as Turton moved into midfield.

And McPhillips feels that is Nottingham’s best position.

He said: “We will use it again, whether that is on Saturday who knows?

“Even without asking them (Turton and Bola), you know they enjoy it because they get to attack more.

“Marc made the goal and Ollie scored – proof in the pudding with that one.

“Then Michael Nottingham goes on and Ollie goes into midfield.

“I know that is Notts’ best position because that is where I watched him play for (previous club) Salford City.

“He was brilliant when he came on, opened up and showed us what pace and ability he has got. And he was unlucky not to make a goal.”