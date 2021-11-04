Stoke City's matchwinner shouldn't have been on the pitch when he scored against Blackpool according to ex-West Ham and Norwich City man
A leading EFL pundit has claimed Stoke City's matchwinner in last night's game against Blackpool shouldn't have been on the pitch when he scored.
Steven Fletcher's 79th minute close-range effort handed the points to the Potters last night as they played out a narrow 1-0 victory at Bloomfield Road.
The Seasiders were the better side in the first-half and squandered two good chances, both Sonny Carey and Jerry Yates going close.
The half ended with Fletcher only receiving a yellow card for kicking out at Jordan Gabriel by the touchline.
The striker was the fifth Stoke player to be booked during the opening period.
Michael O'Neill's side improved in the second half and won it late on, Fletcher bundling home after Harry Souttar had volleyed against the post.
Reviewing the Fletcher incident on EFL highlights show Quest, pundit and former West Ham United and Norwich City striker Dean Ashton was firm in his view.
"Should he still have been on the pitch? I'm sure that's the big question Blackpool fans and certainly Neil Critchley will be asking," he said.
"It's a kickout at Jordan Gabriel and I don't know why he's doing it, but it doesn't matter about the ferociousness of the kick, that's a red card. He shouldn't be on the pitch.
"But while he's still on the pitch, he's still a danger and he was there to poach (the winner) at the back post."
