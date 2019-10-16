Steven Pressley proud of Carlisle's display in EFL Trophy win against 'experienced' Blackpool

Carlisle United boss Steven Pressley spoke of his pride after his side came from a goal down to beat Blackpool in the EFL Trophy last night.

Canice Carroll struck three minutes from time to claim the three points for the home side at Brunton Park.

The Seasiders had earlier edged ahead courtesy of Calum Macdonald's first goal for the club, but they were pegged back through Ryan Loft's effort in first-half stoppage time.

"I'm really proud of the performance," Pressley said. "I'm really, really pleased.

"It was a fitting goal to win the game.

"I thought we defended well and we gave up very few chances. I thought the back three were excellent.

"As a group there wasn't a failure, there really wasn't. We were intense and pressured the game well.

"Let's not be kidding here, that was a good Blackpool team with a lot of experienced first-team players.

"For our group to win is a really positive result for us. To a man, the players were excellent.

"Louis Gray will be disappointed with the mistake for Blackpool's goal but his handling was good after that.

"The important thing after making a mistake is to respond well and he did that, so he showed good character."