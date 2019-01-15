Steve Davies signs for new club in Scotland following expiry of contract at Blackpool

Steve Davies has made the move north of the border to sign for SPL side Hamilton Academicals following the expiration of his contract at Blackpool.

READ MORE: Rafa Benitez willing to let Blackpool target leave Newcastle on loan



The 31-year-old made just four appearances for the Seasiders having signed a short-term deal back in October.

Davies was eligible to play for Blackpool at Portsmouth on Saturday but he wasn't picked and didn't travel with the squad.

His contract has since expired and the club opted against offering him a fresh deal, allowing him to sign for Hamilton.

Speaking to the club Davies said: ‘’Hopefully I can bring goals first and foremost. I’ve played in some top divisions back in England and I’ve always scored goals.

"After I spoke to the manager, I was keen to come up for a different challenge."

Hamilton, who are 10th in the SPL, have scored just 14 goals from their 21 games this season.

Manager Martin Canning said: ‘’We’re really pleased to get the deal for Steve over the line.

"It’s been clear that we need to add more firepower to the squad and we’ve been working away trying to bring in the right quality. Steve is an excellent finisher and has great experience at a high level down south.

’We need more goals and, importantly, Steve has proven before he can bring that.

"He has an impressive goals per minute ratio throughout his career and we hope he can continue that record here.’’