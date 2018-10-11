Steve Davies returns to Blackpool on short-term deal until January

Trialist striker Steve Davies has signed a short-term contract with Blackpool until January.

Davies played and scored for Blackpool in their 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy defeat to West Brom U21s on Tuesday night.

The striker, who was able to play on non-contract terms, has been training with the Seasiders since the start of September.

Allocated the number 26 shirt, Davies has signed a deal until January 12.

Blackpool previously signed Davies from Bristol City in the summer of 2013 for a fee believed to be £500,000. He made 62 appearances and scored 11 times during his two seasons at the club.

His time on the Fylde coast was marked by fan unrest and protests which, Davies revealed, stopped his family attending games at Bloomfield Road.

He ended his second Blackpool season on loan at Sheffield United, then joined Bradford City before moving on to Rochdale, where he found the net 21 times in his two seasons.

The highlight of his time at Spotland was his stoppage-time equaliser in Rochdale’s 2-2 FA Cup draw against Tottenham Hotspur.