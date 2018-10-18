Steve Davies has 12 weeks to show Blackpool what he can do, says Terry McPhillips

Terry McPhillips says new signing Steve Davies has got 12 weeks to show the Seasiders what he can do in order to get a longer contract.

READ MORE: New director appointed to Owen Oyston's company that owns majority of shares in Blackpool FC

Davies played and scored for Blackpool in their 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy defeat to West Brom U21s earlier this month.

The striker, who was able to play on non-contract terms, had been training with the Seasiders since the start of September.

The 30-year-old, who previously played for Blackpool between 2013 and 2015, subsequently signed a short-term deal with the club until January 12.

“He’s another good addition. He did well in the Checkatrade Trophy and scored his goal," McPhillips said.

“He’s a very good finisher with his head and his feet, so he brings some goals to hopefully add to the competition."

When asked why the deal was only until January, McPhillips replied: “It almost extends our look at him.

"He’s shown in training and in all the smaller games we’ve played that he’s a hell of a finisher, he always has been.

“He can hold it up, lay people off and he can score with his head.

“So he’s in the building, he’s training with us, he looks good and I thought he did well enough in the games.

“He’s now got 12 weeks to show us what he can do to earn another contract or to put himself in the shop window.”