Steve Cooper feels his resurgent Nottingham Forest side were good value for their win against Blackpool

Goals from Brennan Johnson and Lewis Grabban condemned the Seasiders to a defeat on their first return to action since the international break.

A Jerry Yates goal - his second in as many games - sandwiched in-between the two Forest goals briefly gave Neil Critchley’s side hope.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But they were unable to level matters for a second time, as the injury-hit Seasiders lacked an attacking threat without a host of key first-team players.

Forest, meanwhile, held on for a fourth defeat in five.

"It was a good result and it was really important to win here at home, there's no doubt about that," Cooper said.

"I thought we were really good for it, as well.

Forest boss Steve Cooper

"At times, we made a bit harder work of it than we should have.

"But we scored an excellent goal in the first-half. We had complete build-up, we play through the lines, good positioning to go from one side to the other.

"I felt we could have capitalised on that and played the ball a bit quicker, because the game was there to win.

"That was the message at half-time - 'okay, not bad, but we need more'.

"We gave away a soft goal though. The goal wasn't really coming, it was a self-inflicted one without having seen it back.

"But we've seen it back and we get Brennan in behind, which was the plan to get him behind the left-sided centre-back. We did that comfortably and probably should have made more of that with the amount of times he got in.

"Lewis was there to score, but he missed a decent chance, so really we should have scored more than we did.

"But I liked how we saw the game out with players up the pitch, which is something we have to manage tactically well and we did.

"It was a good day with some really good things, but there's still some things for us to improve on."