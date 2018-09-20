SportyCo - blockchain company that held talks with Blackpool FC - confirms it is 'engaging' with 40 clubs worldwide

A blockchain company that held talks with Blackpool FC owner Owen Oyston earlier this year has confirmed it is “engaging” with over 40 football clubs worldwide.

Owen Oyston held talks with SportyCo earlier this year

SportyCo, a London-based company that describes itself as a “blockchain-based crowdfunding platform”, are actively looking to become involved in football clubs.

They recently announced a deal with Brazilian Serie B club Avai, who are the first club to make the move into cryptocurrency.

Avai say they are hoping to raise £15m with their token sales, which fans will be able to trade for tickets and merchandise.

The Times has also recently reported that Premier League sides Newcastle United and Cardiff City have been in talks with SportyCo over the possibility of launching their own cryptocurrencies.

However, both clubs have since moved to play down the rumours.

Responding to the media speculation, SportyCo released the following statement: “While we can say we’re engaging with over 40 football clubs all over the world at the moment, including several from the English Premier League, we won’t comment on specific dealings or on media speculation of any potential or ongoing negotiation.

“We’re currently completely focused with our partners Blackbridge Sports on Avai FC and helping them to make the first token crowdsale by a football club in history an astounding success.”

SportyCo - who are supported by Brazilian greats Roberto Carlos and Ronaldinho - are represented by Blackridge Sports, the same company that introduced Oyston to vSport.

The Singaporean company, headed by Qiang Bai, were linked to Blackpool earlier this year when it was rumoured they had tabled a bid for the club.

SportyCo, similarly to vSport, are unable to begin formal takeover proceedings until the legal issues with Valeri Belokon are concluded.

Oyston still owes around £25m to the club’s former Latvian director, with the matter nearing 12 months since November’s High Court ruling.

As it stands, supporters keen to see regime change at Bloomfield Road are waiting for Belokon’s lawyers Clifford Chance to instigate the auction process, which would see Oyston’s majority shareholding in Segesta Ltd - the company that owns the majority of shares in Blackpool FC - going under the hammer.

Any application can not be heard until the High Court returns from its summer recess next month.

Last week, French giants Paris Saint-Germain announced a cryptocurrency and blockchain partnership with Socios.com, where they confirmed it launch a fan token for its supporters.