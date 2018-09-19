Spend the evening with Blackpool Hall of Fame player Paul Stewart

Everyone is warmly welcomed to An Evening with Paul Stewart at Viva Blackpool on Church Street this Friday.

READ MORE: Paul's latest Gazette column

The Gazette columnist and former Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool and, of course, Blackpool midfielder has rib-tickling tales to tell about his playing days with Gazza, Rush, Fowler and the Liverpool ‘Spice Boys’.

Paul will also tell the story behind the scandal that brought the game to its knees and changed football forever.

Tickets are priced £30 and the event includes a comedian and hot food (7.30pm start).

For further details contact the venue via (01253) 297297, www.vivablackpool.com or @vivablackpool