Spearing's mentor mission at Blackpool

Blackpool midfielder Jay Spearing admits he needs to “step up” and do more to help out some of the club’s younger players.

The tough-tackling midfielder was brought into the club on a free transfer at the start of October, when manager Gary Bowyer was looking to add more experience to what is a relatively youthful squad.

But the former Liverpool and Bolton Wanderers man has yet to hit peak form and has even found himself out of the starting line-up for the last two games.

Spearing has played in the Champions League and Premier League as well as featuring in an FA Cup final – and it is that know-how that he admits he needs to pass on to Blackpool’s youngsters.

The 29-year-old said: “We’ve got quite a few lads on loan who are only young kids. They are still trying to learn and show what they’re about.

“They’ve come into the real world of football and are playing for points every week. They’re learning quick and fast.

“I’ve been there and done all that, and in this group I’m probably one of the most experienced ones.

“I need to step up and help them. I need to push them on and try to get the best out of them for the foreseeable future.”

Spearing came off the bench in Pool’s 3-2 defeat against Scunthorpe United on Boxing Day, replacing Jimmy Ryan in the second half.

But his arrival wasn’t enough to stop the Seasiders from suffering their fifth defeat in six home games.

Blackpool’s current worrying run has seen them win just once in their last 11 games, but Spearing believes their form will turn sooner rather than later.

He added: “Some of our recent results haven’t gone the way we’d have liked them to, but I don’t think any team we’ve played has played better than we have or dominated any game.

“The goals we’ve conceded have been due to our own mistakes. That’s something we continue to work on in training.

“We’re in games and are probably having a lot more of the ball and the chances.

“We’ve just not been finishing our chances and that’s frustrating.

“The games come thick and fast over the Christmas period and we need to step up and start taking three points from them.

“We’ve got a great set of lads who love to play football and we’re all going the right way under the gaffer.

“Things will turn and when they do I can see us going on a nice little run.”

Pool return to league action on Saturday, when they welcome Plymouth Argyle to Bloomfield Road.

Derek Adams’ side are 19th in the League One table after their 1-0 win against fellow strugglers MK Dons on Boxing Day.