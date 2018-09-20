Spearing: Give Blackpool defenders the credit they deserve

Jay Spearing believes Blackpool haven’t received the credit they deserve for their exemplary defensive record.

READ MORE: Bola's ban overturned but not Daniels'

The Seasiders have conceded just five goals in their eight League One games this season, a record bettered only by high-flying Portsmouth and Barnsley.

Jay Spearing

Their record is even more extraordinary away from home, with Terry McPhillips’ side yet to concede on their travels.

Spearing said: “I think it’s not been talked about as much as it probably should have been.

“The defensive unit, the shape we have and the desire not to concede a goal is outstanding.

“Even in training, you should see the lads putting their bodies on the line to stop the ball going into the net. That comes out on the pitch at the weekend.

“We won’t get ahead of ourselves and we know at some point we’re likely to concede some goals, like we did at home to Bradford, but we know we can also score goals with the chances we’re creating.”

Blackpool have enjoyed a fine start, having lost only once, and when asked if his team could make the top six Spearing replied: “I think if you didn’t have that ambition there’s no point being in this league and no point playing football.

“At the end of your career you want to look back and be part of something, whatever club you’re at. You want to push on and think, ‘Wow, we deserved that’.

“We had a meeting at the start of the season ,when the old gaffer was here, about where we want to be. We’re all fighting for that top six. We’re working as hard as we can every week to stay around that.

“We’re not going to look too far ahead. I know people are saying we’ve had a decent start but we’re ninth so some teams have obviously had a better start.

“We’re not going to get too carried away. We’re going to keep picking up as many points as we can but I know the quality of this group.

“We’ve got lads from non-league who have stepped up really well. Even the Pompey game I don’t think we deserved to lose.

“But we’ve cracked on and we’ve got direction of how we want to play.

“We’ve got quality in all areas. We’ve got lads who can come off the bench and affect the game. They’re a great set of lads to lead out.”