Spearing: First goal will be crucial for Blackpool

Blackpool midfielder Jay Spearing has stressed the importance of getting the first goal in this weekend’s game against Plymouth Argyle.

The Seasiders found themselves 2-0 down after just seven minutes during their traditional Boxing Day fixture against Scunthorpe United on Tuesday – eventually going down to a 3-2 defeat.

They have also conceded first against Charlton Athletic and Shrewsbury Town in recent weeks.

Spearing said: “In this league it’s about getting that first goal under your belt.

“If you can get that and make yourself solid from set-pieces and in both boxes, then you’ve got every chance of picking up points on the road and at home.

“We’re dropping points by silly mistakes on set-pieces or not picking up our man, but those are mistakes we can fix.

“We can kick on and move forward up the league.”

Having now assessed League One as a whole this season, Spearing admits the difference from his promotion success with Bolton Wanderers in 2016/17 is minimal.

“Not a lot has changed,” he added. “I’m playing a lot of the same teams I was playing last season and they’re doing the same things.

“You look at how close the league is now and winning two or three games can have you back near the play-offs.

“We need to concentrate and push on.

“Our home form is going to be crucial over this Christmas period though, and going into next year.

“We need to get back to winning ways at home and stay concentrated for 95 minutes, not just for 70, 80 minutes. That’s been our downfall recently.”