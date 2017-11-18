Spearing: Blackpool players’ focus is on the pitch

Jay Spearing says the Blackpool players must shut out any thoughts of the club’s off-the-field turmoil and just focus on getting points on the board.

The club’s owners, the Oyston family, put the club up for sale last week after being ordered to buy out Valeri Belokon’s shares for the sum of £31.27m.

But Spearing, who signed for the club on a free transfer last month, insists the club’s politics have nothing to do with the players.

He said: “I’ve been through this sort of thing more than most. I’ve been at places where a lot of things have been going on, like at Bolton where we weren’t getting paid.

“But we’ve just got to concentrate on what happens on the field. What happens in the boardroom and in the background has nothing to do with us.

“Straight away the gaffer came and explained the situation to us. It’s got nothing to do with us. We’re just going to concentrate on the football and getting the points on the board.”

When asked if the club’s problems entered his mind when he put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season at Blackpool, Spearing said: “Not for a second. The second I spoke to Gary Bowyer, he was the one who brought me to the club.

“Looking at the squad of players we’ve got and the way we want to play is the thing that brought me into the club.

“I didn’t even look at what was going on between the fans and the owners. It’s got nothing to do with me.

“What I’m here to do is to play football and to get the team as high as possible.”