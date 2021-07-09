Neil Critchley’s men return to Haig Avenue for their first pre-season friendly of the summer, a repeat of their opening affair from last season.

The Seasiders ran out 4-0 winners in Merseyside in 2020, thanks to goals from Grant Ward, Sullay Kaikai, Keshi Anderson and Jerry Yates.

Today’s game comes just five weeks on from Blackpool’s play-off final win against Lincoln City, which secured the club’s promotion back to the Championship after a six-year absence.

Unlike last year, supporters are permitted to attend today’s friendly - albeit with a limited capacity.