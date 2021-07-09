LiveSouthport v Blackpool LIVE: Updates from the Seasiders' first pre-season friendly
Blackpool begin their pre-season preparations ahead of their Championship return with a friendly against non-league side Southport.
Follow our live blog below for regular updates...
Southport v Blackpool LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 09 July, 2021, 19:26
- LIVE: Southport 0-0 Blackpool
- Seasiders head to Haig Avenue for first pre-season friendly of the summer - 41 days on from Wembley triumph
- Neil Critchley’s men gearing up for club’s Championship return
- Fans to get a first glimpse of seven summer signings
New faces
Today’s game presents Pool fans with the chance to see the club’s new signings for the first time.
Since the Seasiders’ win at Wembley at the end of May, Pool have brought in seven new players in total - Reece James (Doncaster Rovers, above), Daniel Grimshaw (Manchester City), Shayne Lavery (Linfield), Josh Bowler (Everton), Callum Connolly (Everton), Oliver Casey (Leeds United) and Sonny Carey (Kings Lynn Town).
Others have departed since then, too, including the likes of Ollie Turton and Sullay Kaikai who made surprise departures shortly after Pool’s League One play-off final win.
Blackpool’s pre-season schedule
Today – Southport (A) – KO 3pm
Saturday, July 17 – Newport County (behind closed doors) – KO 12.30pm
Wednesday, July 21 – Rangers (H) – KO 7pm
Saturday, July 24 – Carlisle United (A) – KO 3pm
Tuesday, July 27 – Burnley (H) – KO 7.45pm
Saturday, July 31 – Morecambe (A) – KO 3pm
Match preview
Neil Critchley’s men return to Haig Avenue for their first pre-season friendly of the summer, a repeat of their opening affair from last season.
The Seasiders ran out 4-0 winners in Merseyside in 2020, thanks to goals from Grant Ward, Sullay Kaikai, Keshi Anderson and Jerry Yates.
Today’s game comes just five weeks on from Blackpool’s play-off final win against Lincoln City, which secured the club’s promotion back to the Championship after a six-year absence.
Unlike last year, supporters are permitted to attend today’s friendly - albeit with a limited capacity.
This afternoon’s encounter is the first of six first-team friendlies ahead of Pool’s opening league game at Bristol City on Saturday, August 7.
Good afternoon
And welcome back!
Just 41 days on from Blackpool’s Wembley triumph, Neil Critchley’s men get their pre-season preparations underway ahead of the club’s Championship return.
National League North side Southport are the opponents and Haig Avenue is the venue.
Follow our live blog for all the build-up, team news and action.