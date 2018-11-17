Southend United v Blackpool: Seasiders back to full strength as Mark Howard returns

Blackpool are back to full strength for today's league visit to Southend United, with Terry McPhillips making six changes from last weekend's win at Exeter City in the FA Cup.

Mark Howard returns in goal after a four-game absence with a thigh injury, seeing Christoffer Mafoumbi drop out of the squad.

Marc Bola and Jay Spearing also return after missing the last two cup games.

Joe Dodoo makes his first league start since September on the back of three goals in two games against Exeter and Accrington Stanley respectively.

Armand Gnanduillet also keeps his spot in the side having scored in Tuesday night's Checkatrade Trophy win.

The Seasiders appear to be starting with five at the back, with centre backs Donervon Daniels, Curtis Tilt and Ben Heneghan all starting.

Jordan Thompson misses out due to his international commitments with Northern Ireland. Ryan McLaughlin, Joe Bunney and Paudie O'Connor are the three left out of the squad.

Jimmy Ryan and Max Clayton are the only long-term injury absentees for the Seasiders.

TEAMS

Southend: Oxley, Demetriou, Turner, Moore, Hendrie, Bunn, Dieng, Mantom, Kightly, Yearwood, Cox

Subs: Bishop, Bwomono, Kyprianou, Hyam, McLaughlin, McCoulsky, Robinson

Blackpool: Howard, Turton, Daniels, Tilt, Heneghan, Bola, Spearing, Guy, Delfouneso, Dodoo, Gnanduillet

Subs: Boney, Nottingham, Taylor, Pritchard, O’Sullivan, Feeney, Cullen

Referee: Nick Kinseley