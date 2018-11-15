Southend United v Blackpool: Chris Powell ready for test against 'tricky' Seasiders

Southend United manager Chris Powell says this weekend's opponents Blackpool are a side that are capable of playing in a number of different ways.

READ MORE: Donervon Daniels welcomes challenge of captaining Blackpool

The Shrimpers currently sit in 13th place in League One, just two points behind Blackpool.

Despite winning in the Checkatrade Trophy during the week, a 3-0 victory against Southampton U21s, results have been mixed in the league of late.

Powell is hoping to put that right against Terry McPhillips' men at Roots Hall on Saturday.

"All the players know they’re going to get a chance because we have a lot of games coming up," Powell told the Southend Echo.

"Wednesday was a very positive result for but all we’re focusing on now is Blackpool because we want to be higher in the league than we currently are.

"Blackpool are a tricky side. I’ve watched them myself at Arsenal a few weeks back and we had them watched against Gillingham too.

"They’ve played in different ways and will pose a real threat. But we need to start winning a few more games at home and hopefully that can start against Blackpool.

"Terry has come in and done really, really well. He’s fashioned together a squad that has been very competitive. They have some good players and some have tricky, awkward ones too.

"They will be tough so we will have to settle ourselves down and do our best against them. Hopefully we can follow on from the Checkatrade result.

"It’s been up and down for us but we will keep on chipping away and we’ll be ready for Blackpool."