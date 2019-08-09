Southend United v Blackpool AS IT HAPPENED: Updates, action and reaction from Roots Hall Roots Hall is the destination for Blackpool's first away trip of the new season Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool head to Roots Hall today looking to make it two wins from two in League One against Essex outfit Southend United. Keep refreshing our live blog for team news and regular updates throughout the afternoon: Southend United 1-3 Blackpool: Nathan Delfouneso at the double as Seasiders make it two wins from two Simon Grayson: Blackpool’s win was the ideal start to Simon Sadler’s ownership