McCarthy takes charge of Blackpool for the first time this afternoon

“I won’t lie, I’ve still got my eye on the league games.

“Listen, if I get us to the cup final and win it, wouldn’t that be great? But the reality is I’ve been brought in to help keep the club in the league.

“Despite the FA Cup game, I’m still thinking about the league games we’ve got coming.

“But in terms of what we’re going to do, we want to go and win. We’re going down there to try and win the game and let’s hope we do.

“I know Nathan (Jones), he’s a great lad. He’s a very good coach.

“He was excellent at Luton and I was delighted he got the Southampton job and I know what it’s like when you’re in that bottom three in the Premier League. Wow, the pressure is on.

“But he’s had some great results in the cup and he’ll be looking for some more. But he’ll be like me, he’ll have one eye on that league position.

“He’s a really good coach. I’ve seen him develop from being at Charlton when he was their Under-23s coach and they used to come to Ipswich and then he went to Brighton and wherever else he’s been.

“I think it was a good call. They were quite clearly in trouble and the manager before him had got huge experience.