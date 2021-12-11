Sonny Carey starts as Blackpool ring the changes for Derby County test - Rams without a 'number' of players through Covid

Given they’re coming into this game on the back of a 3-0 home humbling to Luton Town, it’s not a huge surprise to see Neil Critchley ring the changes.

Three alterations are made in total, as Callum Connolly, Sonny Carey and Shayne Lavery all come into the starting line-up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenny Dougall, Demetri Mitchell and Jerry Yates are the three to make way.

Carey’s return is the first time he starts for the Seasiders since the 1-0 defeat to Stoke City at the start of November.

Former Derby defender Richard Keogh, who made over 300 appearances for the Rams during a seven-year spell, remains on the bench.

Oliver Casey (ankle), Luke Garbutt (knee), Kevin Stewart (ankle), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward and Gary Madine (groin) all remain sidelined.

Sonny Carey makes his first start since the beginning of November

The likes of Daniel Gretarsson, Demetri Mitchell and Tyreece John-Jules are not involved.

Derby, who are mired in off-the-field strife, are without a number of first-team players who are forced to self-isolate due to Covid.

The Rams remain in administration and have been docked 21 points this season, leaving them bottom of the table on just one point.

Former Pool loanee Ryan Allsop starts in goal for Wayne Rooney's side.

TEAMS

Derby: Allsop, Forsyth, Jagielka, Davies, Knight, Williams, Shinnie, Jozwiak, Bird, Lawrence, Plange

Subs: Roberts, Stearman, Sibley, Cashin, Thompson, Aghatise, Cybulski

Blackpool: Maxwell, Sterling, Ekpiteta, Husband, James, Connolly, Wintle, Anderson, Carey, Dale, Lavery

Subs: Grimshaw, Keogh, Gabriel, Dougall, Hamiton, Bowler, Yates

Referee: Andy Woolmer