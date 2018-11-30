Solihull Moors 0-0 Blackpool: Matt Scrafton's player ratings from FA Cup second round stalemate

Blackpool were forced to settle for a replay after drawing 0-0 with National League side Solihull Moors in their FA Cup second round clash.

READ MORE: Match report from Blackpool's 0-0 FA Cup second round draw at Solihull Moors



Here's how Pool's players rated:

Mark Howard - 6

Made a couple of routine first-half saves and claimed some difficult high balls, but otherwise had a fairly quiet evening.

Michael Nottingham - 6

Back in the side to face former team, defended well but didn’t do as much as he would have hoped going forwards.

Donervon Daniels - 6

Did well in the face of Solihull’s aerial bombardment and produced a vital block to deny the hosts late on.

Ben Heneghan - 6

Struggled first half, conceding some needless fouls, but improved in the second period against a handful of a striker.

Curtis Tilt - 6

Up against a tricky player in Adi Yussuf but, in the main, kept him quiet. Fortunate to get away with a slip.

Marc Bola - 6

Back in the team after midweek absence, got forward and supported well but deliveries were hit and miss.

Jay Spearing - 6

Worked tirelessly and made a couple of vital challenges to keep Solihull at bay when they were on top.

Chris Taylor - 6

Brought off soon after picking up a booking on his first start since the Checkatrade Trophy win against Accrington Stanley.

Jordan Thompson - 6

Had a tame effort at the end of a quiet first half for him, but grew into the game in the second period.

Joe Dodoo - 6

Hit the side netting early on and then went close with a near-post effort in the second period, but failed to beat the keeper.

Armand Gnanduillet - 5

Blazed well over when well placed in the first half and wasted a glorious chance in the second period.

Subs used

Harry Pritchard - 6

For Taylor, 64

Came close to scoring shortly after coming on but was denied by the onrushing Solihull keeper.

Liam Feeney - 6

For Dodoo, 83

Had little time to make an impact but needlessly gave the ball away at times Pool could have countered.

Subs not used: Christoffer Mafoumbi, Paudie O’Connor, Joe Bunney, John O’Sullivan, Nathan Delfouneso

Solihull: Boot, Williams, Reckford, Storer, Daly, Gudger, Osborne (O’Keefe), Carter, Yussuf, Maxwell (Hylton), Wright (Thomas)

Subs not used: Carline, Flowers, Murphy

Referee: Ross Joyce

Attendance: 3,005 (300 Blackpool)

Next match: Charlton Athletic (home, Saturday, December 8, 3pm, SkyBet League One)