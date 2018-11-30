Solihull Moors 0-0 Blackpool: Matt Scrafton's player ratings from FA Cup second round stalemate

Blackpool were forced to settle for a replay after drawing 0-0 with National League side Solihull Moors in their FA Cup second round clash.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
Mark Howard - 6
Made a couple of routine first-half saves and claimed some difficult high balls, but otherwise had a fairly quiet evening.
Michael Nottingham - 6
Back in the side to face former team, defended well but didn’t do as much as he would have hoped going forwards.
Donervon Daniels - 6
Did well in the face of Solihull’s aerial bombardment and produced a vital block to deny the hosts late on.
Ben Heneghan - 6
Struggled first half, conceding some needless fouls, but improved in the second period against a handful of a striker.
Curtis Tilt - 6
Up against a tricky player in Adi Yussuf but, in the main, kept him quiet. Fortunate to get away with a slip.
Marc Bola - 6
Back in the team after midweek absence, got forward and supported well but deliveries were hit and miss.
Jay Spearing - 6
Worked tirelessly and made a couple of vital challenges to keep Solihull at bay when they were on top.
Chris Taylor - 6
Brought off soon after picking up a booking on his first start since the Checkatrade Trophy win against Accrington Stanley.
Jordan Thompson - 6
Had a tame effort at the end of a quiet first half for him, but grew into the game in the second period.
Joe Dodoo - 6
Hit the side netting early on and then went close with a near-post effort in the second period, but failed to beat the keeper.
Armand Gnanduillet - 5
Blazed well over when well placed in the first half and wasted a glorious chance in the second period.
Subs used
Harry Pritchard - 6
For Taylor, 64
Came close to scoring shortly after coming on but was denied by the onrushing Solihull keeper.
Liam Feeney - 6
For Dodoo, 83
Had little time to make an impact but needlessly gave the ball away at times Pool could have countered.
Subs not used: Christoffer Mafoumbi, Paudie O’Connor, Joe Bunney, John O’Sullivan, Nathan Delfouneso
Solihull: Boot, Williams, Reckford, Storer, Daly, Gudger, Osborne (O’Keefe), Carter, Yussuf, Maxwell (Hylton), Wright (Thomas)
Subs not used: Carline, Flowers, Murphy
Referee: Ross Joyce
Attendance: 3,005 (300 Blackpool)
Next match: Charlton Athletic (home, Saturday, December 8, 3pm, SkyBet League One)