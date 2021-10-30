Slavisa Jokanovic unable to explain how his Sheffield United side were beaten by Blackpool

The Seasiders had to survive large swathes of pressure from the home side, who rattled the Blackpool bar, had a goal ruled out for offside and were denied by a series of fine Dan Grimshaw stops.

But Neil Critchley’s men stayed in the game and got their reward late on when Anderson beat the offside trap before curling home into the top corner - sending Blackpool’s 2,000 visiting supporters into bedlam.

Blackpool’s third straight win and their seventh from their last 10 means the newly-promoted Seasiders now move into the play-off places.

The Blades, meanwhile, languish down in 17th.

"We must be disappointed with this kind of situation after a defeat," Jokanovic said.

"It's simple - we created good things for 72 minutes and then one big mistake. Then the reaction after the goal we did not have the mentality to change the game. That's not acceptable.

Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic

"I don't remember being in trouble before the goal. We created a lot of things I cannot give you an explanation of how we have lost this game. I believe we were better than Blackpool.

"We are in some kind of the process but this process is some months and we have not found enough so far.

"For 72 minutes we were at a good level and play a good game but unfortunately we didn't make it a good thing and be more clinical to score the goals.

"I don't remember being in trouble, of course they get one kick and cause trouble this is normal.

"I try and justify the defeat and talking when people are not satisfied I defend this situation by saying look at the 72 minutes and after we lose the game it's not enough for the Sheffield United supporters, I can accept.

"But from another side the process cannot stop I must force it and the main responsibility is coming from myself.

"But for another side I expect we can show more reaction and play a complete game not like some part of the game today or like few games this season not be able to start and finish one complete game from first game to last minute.

"A good game is not giving up, concentrating and giving the opposition some small present."