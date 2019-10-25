Simon Grayson warns Blackpool to be on their guard at Burton Albion

Simon Grayson says his Blackpool side should expect the unexpected when they take on Nigel Clough’s Burton Albion this weekend.

The Seasiders head to the Pirelli Stadium to take on a Burton side that currently sit in 13th place in the League One table, three points adrift of them.

Having watched the Brewers in person at Fleetwood Town last week, and subsequently receiving reports from their midweek win against AFC Wimbledon, Grayson is well aware this weekend’s opponents have the ability to mix it up.

The Pool boss said: “I watched them the other week against Fleetwood and it was a real open game. I think both managers will be the first to admit it could have been 6-6.

“It probably wasn’t a 4-1 deserved victory for Fleetwood but they were ruthless.

“The reports we’ve had back from Tuesday night is that they changed their style of play a little bit.

“But they will play with enthusiasm and they’ve got a fantastic work ethic and desire.

“Knowing Nigel like I do, I’m sure he’ll have a few plans up his sleeve that he’ll be trying to pull off on Saturday afternoon.

“There were two different teams and two different styles that we saw from the games on Saturday and Tuesday.

“He’s probably a little bit like his dad was when he was a manager: off the cuff and does things out of the ordinary.

“But he’s a good manager and this will be a tough test for us, but one we feel we can go there and win.

“We’ve got to make sure we match everything they throw at us and make sure that we ask enough questions of the opposition.”

Pool’s only injury doubt ahead of Saturday’s game is Nick Anderton, who was forced to wear a protective boot after picking up an injury in training on Thursday.

Ryan Hardie, who missed Tuesday night’s draw against Wycombe Wanderers with a dead leg, returned to training and should be available for selection.

Both Sullay Kaikai and Joe Nuttall came through the midweek fixture unscathed having only just returned from knocks.