Simon Grayson wants Blackpool players to be brave as they prepare to host Peterborough United

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson has called upon the Seasiders to show their bravery when they meet Peterborough United this afternoon.

The Seasiders sit ninth in the table but a win at Bloomfield Road will put them within three points of their visitors, who start the day in third place.

However, they go into the match with only one home victory in five league outings after a promising start to the season.

Grayson said: “We’re asking them to take more responsibility and be braver on the ball.

“You can be going into 50-50 challenges but you have to be brave to receive the ball when someone’s near you or put it in a good area for one of the strikers to run onto.

“It’s getting on the ball in tight areas and looking for that pass or ball through.

“A lot of it comes down to decision making; if you make the right decisions in both boxes then it gives you a better opportunity to win matches.”

Although only six points separate the Seasiders and their visitors, the most glaring difference is in attack.

Grayson’s players have scored 18 goals in 15 league matches while Peterborough have scored 36 times.

Pool also have the joint highest number of draws in League One with seven, alongside Coventry City.

“We have seen glimpses of players showing what they are capable of doing,” Grayson said.

“We’re doing OK but we have drawn too many games and all of us have to go to another level to make sure we turn those draws into victories to move up the division.

“We have to make sure we play with a bit more responsibility when we get on the ball to make things happen for us.”