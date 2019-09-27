Simon Grayson tells Blackpool players that opposition tactics are a sign of respect

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson believes the tactic of opposition sides coming to Bloomfield Road and defending with men behind the ball should be seen as a mark of respect.

His comments come after recent criticism of his side’s lack of creativity in the final third which has seen the Seasiders struggle to break teams down.

Blackpool have scored just two goals in their last three games, a spell that has coincided with opposing sides putting men behind the ball as a way of frustrating Grayson’s men.

“I think it’s a mark of respect of where we are as a team that opposition sides come here and sit back,” the Pool boss said.

“We’re in the top six for a reason because we’ve got some good players and have had some good results.

“We’re not happy and content with being there, we want to keep pushing forward.

“If we can win against Lincoln City on Friday night that will push us two or three places up the division before all the other games.

“If that happens, it will be nice to go into a weekend with three points back here at Bloomfield Road.

“It’s under the lights and it should be a good atmosphere.

“We’re prepared as we can but we would be more prepared had a manager been in place for a month or so.”

Grayson does, however, concede his team must get better at creating opportunities.

“We just need to be a bit more savvy and have a bit more guile in the final third,” he added.

“I think our retention of the ball has been good and our possession has been high in recent weeks. But it’s what you do with it.

“There’s no point having lots of possession if you’re not going to be too clinical with it.

“Last weekend at Accrington was a point in case where we got into some good positions but didn’t quite have that final pass or final bit of cleverness to break the opposition down.

“But we also need that conviction to make sure when the ball is in the opposition box you have to be ruthless and put it in the back of the net.

“An example of that was when the ball fell to Ryan Hardie and he should have really put everything through it rather than flick at it.

“That’s where we’ve got to be more ruthless as a team, not just as individuals.”

With the Seasiders in action tonight, that gives Grayson and his backroom staff the opportunity to watch another game this weekend.

Blackpool then have 10 days until they’re next in action with their trip to Bolton Wanderers being moved to a Monday night after being chosen for Sky Sports coverage.

“I don’t know yet, I’ve not decided,” Grayson said, when asked what his plans are for Pool’s free weekend.

“There’s a few games locally but we want to get the game finished on Friday night and make sure we get three points and play as well as we can do.

“Then we start preparing for Bolton even though it’s 10 days away.”