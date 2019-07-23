Simon Grayson tells Blackpool fans a new signing could be on the way

Simon Grayson is confident of making at least one further addition to his Blackpool squad this week.

The Seasiders remain keen to reinforce their attacking options despite last week’s signing of Rangers striker Ryan Hardie.

It’s also understood a keeper and a couple of defenders are on the agenda, with Pool lacking back-up to centre-halves Curtis Tilt and Ryan Edwards.

Speaking after Saturday’s 3-0 friendly win at Barrow, Grayson says fans should expect further movement.

“There’s plenty of talks going on with plenty of clubs but as you know, I don’t give too much information away,” the Pool boss said.

“I’m pretty sure by the time we play Blackburn next week we’ll have another body in, maybe two.

“Any manager will tell you they are always looking for more players.

“Every question I have put to the owner he has tried helping me out with so far, so there are plenty of calls going into people within the football world I know.

“Let’s wait and see and hopefully we’ll get the ones we want.”

The Seasiders have already made six signings this summer, albeit four of those coming under former boss Terry McPhillips.

When asked by The Gazette how many further acquisitions he’d like to make, Grayson played his cards close to his chest.

“You ask any manager and they’ll all give you a massive number. But the reality is, are you going to get them all? Probably not,” he said.

“I think what we want to do is make sure any player coming in is going to make a difference to the squad in terms of how they play, but is also going to be a key player for us.

“You’ve seen with the new signings we’ve made already, Ryan Hardie is certainly going to be up there in terms of pushing for a starting place all the time.

“We’ve got some other players who are going to be squad players so I want players that are going to influence the team – and that’s what we’re trying to achieve.”

Pool return to action tonight when a side made up of youngsters and fringe first-team players take on Squires Gate at the Brian Addison Stadium (7pm).

“It will be the young pros and maybe one or two who might need some game time,” Grayson confirmed.

“We’ll have a look at things on Monday morning when we go back in but it’s another opportunity for players to get some game time into them.

“But it’s also a chance for me to look at some of the younger players.

“You saw Owen Watkinson come on against Barrow and he did okay, so it will be a good opportunity for me to see some of the other young pros that we’ve got.”