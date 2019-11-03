Simon Grayson singles out Blackpool's Calum Macdonald for special praise

Simon Grayson was left delighted with the manner in which Calum Macdonald took full advantage of his start in Blackpool's thrilling 4-3 win against Peterborough United yesterday.

The 21-year-old was handed his first league start following a tactical reshuffle, Grayson opting to revert to a back three with wing backs.

The former Derby County man was deployed at left wing-back, with usual left back James Husband playing in a back three in the absence of the suspended Curtis Tilt.

And Macdonald, who had previously only made two appearances off the bench int he league, took his opportunity with both hands, delivery a sterling display from start to finish.

“Over the last few weeks he hasn’t done a great deal wrong," Grayson admitted.

“I try and pick a team and we’ve started off with a three at the back in the early part of the season and went to a four recently.

“Against Peterborough, I just wanted to change it round a little bit and I felt it was a toss-up between him and Turton but I just felt Calum would give us more balance with his left foot.

“He’s got a good delivery, he’s young, he’s enthusiastic and he took his opportunity. That’s what you have to do.

“When you give players the opportunity to get into the team after being out of it for a while, grasp it and that makes my decisions a lot harder to leave people out.”