Simon Grayson salutes his Blackpool players after thrilling win against Peterborough

Simon Grayson paid tribute to his Blackpool players after they produced a scintillating display in this afternoon's thrilling 4-3 win against Peterborough United.

The Seasiders won for the first time in five outings thanks to an Armand Gnanduillet brace and two own goals.

They were made to work hard for the three points by a free-scoring Peterborough side that have now scored 39 goals in League One this season, from just 16 games.

But Pool produced their best display of the season to get back to winning ways, elevating themselves up to eighth in the table and just a point off the play-offs.

“It was a great display and we rounded it off by getting the three points," Grayson said post-match.

“I thought the players played really well today. We played with a lot of quality, lots of endeavour and showed lots of different characteristics when we suffered disappointments.

“It’s a fantastic game of football for everybody to watch; lots of incidents, lots of disappointments from the officials for both sides but we’ve come out on top, which is a fantastic feeling.

“All round, it was a great team performance but there were also some really good individual performances.

“The players showed a lot of good characteristics. When we suffered disappointment, we didn’t feel sorry for ourselves.

“We started the game really well, but they take the lead with what was a disappointing goal from our perspective. Matty (Virtue) should maybe deal with it better but their striker puts it into the top corner.

“We get back into the game but there’s an offside as they make it 2-2 just before half time and then they get a dubious penalty to make it 3-3.

“But the lads showed the characteristics you want to see to really dig deep and put your bodies on the line to grind a result out.”