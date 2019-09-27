Simon Grayson's verdict on Blackpool's hard-fought 2-1 victory against Lincoln City

Simon Grayson was delighted to get back to winning ways at Bloomfield Road with a hard-earned 2-1 victory against Lincoln City.

Early goals from Sean Scannell and Jordan Thompson helped the Seasiders earn their second win in three games.

While Jack Payne pulled one back for the away side shortly after Thompson's effort, Grayson's men held on for all three points.

The result sees Pool climb up to fourth place in the League One table ahead of this weekend's fixtures.

Commenting on the match, Grayson said: “It’s a big win for us, especially when it comes off the back of a heavy defeat in the last home game.

“We wanted to make sure we played with a purpose and sometimes you have to do whatever is required to win games.

“I thought in the first half we were good with the ball but in the second half we had to be good without it because they asked questions of us without asking too many questions of us.

“Jak Alnwick didn’t have loads of saves to make and we still looked quite dangerous going forward.

“Yes they had more possession in the second half but we’ve won the game and that’s all that matters.

“Scanns obviously came in tonight and it was great for him to come into the team and score his first goal.

“Then we saw Jordan produce a great nutmeg and shot into the far corner and that’s exactly the sort of thing I’ve been demanding from him.

“I said to him before the game I wanted to see a Man of the Match performance which he’s responded with.

“People talk about being most vulnerable after you score. We had to make sure we dealt with the situation better but we didn’t do that.

“Turtons maybe should have done better and I think it was Ben Heneghan who didn’t make a clearance and their lad was free in the box.

“So there’s things we still need to work on because we’re not the finished article by a long stretch of the imagination.

“But we had a team out there that was short on a few bodies and we’ve gone and got the result which is the most important thing.”