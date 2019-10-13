Simon Grayson rues refereeing decisions in Blackpool's defeat to Rotherham

Simon Grayson felt his Blackpool side found themselves on the wrong end of two major refereeing decisions in yesterday's defeat to Rotherham United.

Curtis Tilt had a goal ruled out for offside just a couple of minutes after Blackpool had fallen behind to Matt Smith's opener.

That came after the Seasiders had failed to capitalise on a dominant first-half display, which also saw James Husband wrongly flagged for offside.

That's according to Grayson anyway, who was frustrated by the decisions of referee Chris Pollard.

He said: “I look back on the game and I don’t use it as excuses, but there’s a couple of decisions that didn’t go our way.

“James Husband is through on goal but is flagged offside when he’s probably three yards on.

“Even the goal from Curtis Tilt that was disallowed, he’s not offside but that what he was flagged for in the first place.

“Maybe the referee changed his mind and thought it was a foul on the keeper, but having watched it back it wasn’t a foul.

“Things haven’t gone our way but I won’t use that as an excuse, but they’ve played a part.

“They’re big calls, especially when you’re on top and you work the ball really well to Hubby and he gets through down the left-hand channel.

“By all accounts our analyst says he’s three yards onside, it’s not half a yard.

“Then the Tilty one, it’s at 1-0 and if that counts it brings us right back in the game.”