Simon Grayson reveals that Blackpool missed out on last-minute deadline signing

Simon Grayson has revealed he was close to making another addition to his Blackpool squad on transfer deadline day.

It was initially thought the Seasiders enjoyed a quiet few hours leading up to the closure of the window on Monday.

But manager Grayson, who opted not to take part in that day’s press conference ahead of the EFL Trophy win over Morecambe, said the club nearly finalised a last-minute deal.

Grayson joked: “I couldn’t be bothered talking to you lot before the game, if I’m being honest.

“But in all seriousness, there were little bits that were going on but we weren’t in a great hurry to do anything really.

“Something came up right at the last minute which we thought was value for money but unfortunately the paperwork at the other end didn’t quite work.

“That was going to be another addition to the squad. But at lunchtime I certainly wasn’t intending to do anything.

“But what you find when a window is about to close is that Premier League and Championship clubs are wanting some of their players to get game-time.

“That means deals that were not attractive from their point of view a few weeks ago become more attractive closer to the deadline, when they were desperate for some of their players to go out.”

Asked by The Gazette if there was any chance of resurrecting that deal in the January window, Grayson replied: “I think when we look at recruitment, we will be keeping an eye on every player that has gone out on loan from Premier League or Championship clubs.

“If they are available now they might be available in January as well.

“It’s a process we will look at from now until January. We will consider what me might need and where we could look to upgrade the squad.”

While Pool can no longer sign players from other clubs they are still permitted to bring in free agents.

Grayson reiterated that he is not in a mad dash to sign any but won’t rule out bringing in anyone who would improve his squad.

“We’ve still got the out-of-contract players who are being offered to me every day,” the Pool boss revealed. “In fact, I’ve just come off the phone to somebody who offered me another player.

“Players can still go to the National League, but I think we know where we are as a squad now and we know nobody will be going out unless it’s my decision.

“But if we are looking to bring somebody in, the out-of-contract player would have to be of a real significant standard to break into our 18.”