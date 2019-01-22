Simon Grayson reveals Edin Rahic wanted Bradford players to be 'slaughtered' by fans after 5-0 thrashing at Blackpool

Simon Grayson has revealed former Bradford City chairman Edin Rahic wanted his players to be “slaughtered” by fans in the ticket office after the Bantams were thrashed 5-0 by Blackpool.

The former Blackpool manager was in charge of the Bantams when they suffered the heavy defeat at Bloomfield Road in April of last year thanks a Nathan Delfouneso hat-trick and further goals from former loanees Viv Solomon-Otabor and Sean Longstaff.

Grayson, who has since left Valley Parade, today told TalkSport the controversial former co-owner, who has also departed, was not an easy man to work with, citing the example which followed the Blackpool defeat.

“I wanted to find out if the rumours were true that he interfered, but to start off with it was fine,” he said.

“But as the reign went on he started to get a bit more involved with team selection. He didn’t try and pick the team but he made suggestions.

“He had already fallen out with the supporters for sacking Stuart McCall and there were other incidents which made it not very easy to work with him.

“It got to the end of the season and I just decided it wasn't for me. I had a two-year deal on the table and I love working and I love being in football so it wasn’t an easy decision, but I thought I don’t want to be put through certain things that I don’t feel comfortable with.

“Without hanging him out to try (the worst thing he did) was after we lost heavily, 5-0 at Blackpool.

“I publicly criticised the players and privately I criticised them, but he text me that night telling me what he felt I should be doing with the players.

“He wanted me to make them go down the ticket office and let any disgruntled fan absolutely slaughter them to their faces on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“He wanted to do that and he wanted to take their appearance money back which I told him he was getting into a grey area with the PFA.

“I had to manage it in that respect because it wasn’t our culture and it certainly wasn’t my culture of how to deal with disappointment.”