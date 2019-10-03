Simon Grayson provides injury update ahead of Blackpool's televised clash against Bolton

Simon Grayson is hoping Blackpool's extended break will give one or two players enough time to declare themselves fit for Monday night's clash against Bolton Wanderers.

Nine days will have passed by the time the Seasiders line up in front of the TV cameras at the University of Bolton Stadium.

That, Grayson is hoping, will give the likes of Nathan Delfouneso, Sullay Kaikai and Joe Nuttall the time to return to full fitness.

It comes after the trio were missing for Blackpool's last game, the 2-1 victory against Lincoln City.

On the break, Grayson said: “It just allows us more time on the training pitch.

“The lads had the weekend off after the Lincoln game on the Friday night but they came in bubbly on Monday and we’ve got some work into them.

“There’s still a few more days for us to prepare ahead of Monday night, which will be another tough game.

“The extra time should allow one or two bumps and bruises to heal a little bit quicker than they would have done had we been playing on Saturday.

“One or two of them are making good progress.

“Whether they will be fit for Monday night we don’t know, but we will give them as long as possible.

“One or two other lads have picked up knocks from the game against Lincoln and have not trained up until now.

“But that’s just part and parcel of football and hopefully these extra 48 hours allows us the opportunity to get one or two fitter.

“We’ve still got a few days so they might even join back in on Saturday or Sunday, so we’ll just wait and see.”

Rocky Bushiri and Jordan Thompson will both be unavailable after being called up for international duty.