Simon Grayson provides fitness update on Blackpool's injured trio

Injured trio Nathan Delfouneso, Sullay Kaikai and Joe Nuttall are all making "good progress" according to Blackpool boss Simon Grayson.

But the Pool boss was unable to provide a timescale for their returns, commenting that Saturday's game against Rotherham United might come too soon for "one or two".

Delfouneso hasn't featured for the Seasiders since picking up a second hamstring injury of the season in the 3-2 defeat against Coventry City.

The forward, who has missed the last five games, has only made five appearances for the Seasiders this season.

Kaikai and Nuttall, meanwhile, have both missed the last two games.

All three players were a big miss for the Seasiders in last night's goalless draw against Bolton Wanderers, according to Grayson.

“As I keep touching on, we made a lot of good decisions and the shape of the team defensively from my perspective was really good," the Pool boss said.

“But we go back to doing the hardest part of football which is putting the ball in the back of the net.

“When you’re without the likes of Nuttall, Delfouneso and Kaikai - who weren’t available for selection - it makes it a little bit more difficult because the strength in depth we didn’t have on the pitch or off the bench.

“They’re all making good progress. Will Saturday come too soon for one or two of them? I don’t know, we will just take it by a day-by-day situation.

“With Sullay he had a bit of a hamstring problem he sustained with the last kick of the ball during the training session before the Lincoln game.

“It’s nothing major, but it’s just one of those things that happen in training sometimes.”