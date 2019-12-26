Simon Grayson pleased to have Blackpool at full strength for the Christmas period

Blackpool are expecting to be at full strength for today’s clash against Lancashire neighbours Accrington Stanley.

Simon Grayson has had a full selection of players in training this week, with Sullay Kaikai coming through Saturday’s cameo off the bench unscathed.

It comes after the winger started the 1-0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town among the substitutes following a recent pelvic issue.

Pool have no other injury concerns to worry about, something Grayson knows is vitally important at this time of the year.

“We’re carrying no injuries, which is good,” the manager said.

“We had a full complement of players in training, so we’re in good shape and the more bodies we have available at this busy period will certainly be helpful.”

Speaking ahead of Pool’s final home game of 2019, Grayson said fans can expect to see him making several changes over the coming festive schedule.

When asked if Kaikai will have to be managed over the coming weeks, the Pool boss added: “I think that will be the case with a few of the players.

“We’re going to chop and change it around depending on what system we play.

“But you have to keep players fresh, alert and ready, especially at the top end of the pitch.

“I think you’ll find defenders can get through most of the games as they don’t get tested as much.

“You want your so-called flair players to be bright, busy, and hopefully we can have those options that we’ve got available right the way through this period.

“We’ve got some players that are itching to get into the team and every player has to be ready.

“Jordan Thompson probably didn’t expect to be playing on Saturday but he did and he did a job.”

Today’s opponents Accrington are unbeaten in their last five games and are fresh from beating Portsmouth and drawing with Doncaster Rovers in their last two league outings.

“You know what you’re going to get from John (Coleman, Stanley boss) and his team. They play 4-4-2 and move the ball around really well,” Grayson added.

“It was a tough game at their place earlier in the season where we snatched a last-minute equaliser.

“But there are a lot of good things to work on from Saturday and hopefully it’s a bouncing Bloomfield Road on Boxing Day.

“We have to make sure we match everything they throw at us because they have some good attacking players and they are obviously full of confidence at this moment in time. We’ll have to get it right at both ends of the pitch.”