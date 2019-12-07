Simon Grayson out to keep Blackpool's home fires burning for visit of Fylde coast neighbours Fleetwood Town

Simon Grayson admits his Blackpool side have made the most of their home comforts in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Simon Grayson plays down the hype but admits Blackpool v Fleetwood has an edge



The Seasiders welcome Fylde coast neighbours Fleetwood Town to Bloomfield Road today for what will be their ninth home game in 11 matches.

Grayson's side have won five of their last six home duels, with the only defeat coming to Scunthorpe United in the EFL Trophy.

“It’s been good for us that we’ve won a lot of games recently at home,” Grayson said.

“There’s a good feelgood factor around the place and you know Saturday is going to be a real good atmosphere.

“We then get into the Christmas period and then in January we spend most of the month on the road.

“That will give the pitch a bit of a breather, which the groundsman will be pleased about after all these home games we’ve had.

“It’s just part and parcel of trying to get three points every time you’re involved, but it is nice to win your games in front of your home crowd.”

The Seasiders are going well in League One, sitting in eighth place in the table and level on points with Fleetwood, who have two games in hand and a better goal difference.

Grayson’s men have only tasted defeat in three of their 18 league games and that’s a record the Pool boss takes pride in.

“That’s been my trait as a manager from day one,” he told The Gazette.

“I always want my team to have a base to play from, to be hard to beat but also to get the balance right in terms of the attacking side and the expansive side, flair and imagination.

“I’m not one to overelaborate too much but at the right time I want the players to go and play.

“We’ve shown good consistency only losing three games so far in the league, so hopefully that continues and we show our capabilities with our good, expansive flair players, who can ask questions of a lot of teams in this division.”

Another record Grayson will want to keep intact is Fleetwood’s of never having won at Bloomfield Road.

“I’m sure it will be a big occasion for Fleetwood,” Grayson added. “It will be a competitive game and we need to remain fully concentrated, play with passion and belief, and make sure that record is still intact after the game.

“Like most teams in this division, as well as above and below, you’ve got to make sure you’re solid at the back and don’t give cheap goals away.

“We know they’ve got some attacking players that can hurt you. Paddy Madden has proven he’s a good player at this level, so are Josh Morris, Ched Evans and Wes Burns on the right – three of those four will play.”