Simon Grayson on what Blackpool fans can expect from midweek friendly at Squires Gate

Blackpool return to action tomorrow night when a selected team of youngsters and fringe first-team players take on Squires Gate.

The friendly will be hosted at the Brian Addison Stadium at the earlier kick-off time of 7pm.

It was arranged after Pool's scheduled clash with Southport was cancelled at the last minute, owing to pitch concerns.

Pool boss Simon Grayson says it will be a useful opportunity to cast his eye over some of the players coming through the club's youth system.

“It will be the young pros and maybe one or two who might need some game time," Grayson revealed.

“We’ll have a look at things on Monday morning when we go back in.

"It’s another opportunity for players to get some game time into them, but it’s also a chance for me to look at some of the younger players.

“You saw Owen Watkinson come on against Barrow and he did okay - so it will be a good opportunity for me to see some of the other young pros that we’ve got.”

The Seasiders play their one and only home friendly of the summer against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Another Blackpool XI will pay a visit to Longridge Town the following day, a side that is again expected to feature mostly youngsters.