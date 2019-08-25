Simon Grayson on speculation linking Blackpool with loan move for Derby County youngster

Blackpool are understood to be closing in on a loan move for Derby County youngster Calum MacDonald.

The Gazette understands the deal should be wrapped up and confirmed in the next day or two.

Speaking after yesterday's goalless draw, Pool boss Simon Grayson admitted MacDonald was a player on his radar.

“He’s a player I’m aware of and have looked at," he told The Gazette.

“You know me, I don’t comment on too many things, but I’m still looking to bring good players to the football club.

“If that one happens, then it will be done because he’s a good footballer.”

Predominately a left-back, MacDonald is also capable of playing at centre back and in midfield.

MacDonald, who came through the youth ranks at Pride Park, has yet to make a senior appearance for the Rams.

But he has been in and around the senior squad at Derby and has been named on the bench in the Championship on a number of occasions.

Having won the under-23 player of the year award in the 2016/17 season, he had success on loan at non-League Barrow where he scored once in 21 appearances.

MacDonald, who has been an ever-present in Derby’s under-23 side in Premier League 2, also made his Scotland Under-21 debut in October 2016.