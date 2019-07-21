Simon Grayson on Ryan Hardie's Blackpool debut following striker's recent move from Rangers

Simon Grayson was pleased with what he saw from Blackpool's new signing Ryan Hardie in yesterday's pre-season friendly win at Barrow.

The 22-year-old made his Pool debut in attack alongside Armand Gnanduillet as Grayson's men were made to work hard for their 3-0 victory at Holker Street.

The striker impressed, demonstrating his pace in behind on a number of occasions while also remaining neat and tidy in possession.

However the former Rangers man, who joined the Seasiders for an undisclosed fee last week, did miss a couple of presentable chances to bag his first goal in tangerine.

Hardie played for 77 minutes before being replaced by Owen Watkinson.

“I was pleased with him," Grayson said.

“He only joined up with the group on Friday for the first time and it’s not easy to do that.

“I thought he looked lively running over the top but he could have made the keeper work a few more times.

“But he’s only going to get better with more understanding with the players and the more fitness he gets.

“He’s only played a couple of 45 minutes to this appearance will do him the world of good.”