Simon Grayson on Marc Bola's Blackpool departure and latest update on Curtis Tilt contract talks

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson says Marc Bola's move to Middlesbrough was the right arrangement for all parties concerned.

The left-back joined the Championship side last weekend for an undisclosed fee, departing Bloomfield Road after just one season with the club.

Grayson was sad to see him go but said he wasn't prepared to stand in his way.

“I enjoyed working with Marc and I got him a move very quickly," he joked. "In all seriousness, I can’t take all the credit for that one.

“It was a decision that happened and it was the right thing for Marc and the right thing for the football club.

“He goes with our best wishes because he was a really good lad to work with, I enjoyed working with him and I’m sure he’ll do very well in the Championship.

“It would have been nice to keep him and take him into the Championship, but he was part of a decision we decided to make.

“We’ve brought in James Husband who has quality and lots of experience.

"Will James be ready for Saturday? I’m not going to tell you the team but he’ll be in the 18 without a shadow of a doubt.”

Grayson also revealed centre back Curtis Tilt, another Pool player who has been the subject of intense transfer speculation this summer, is keen to remain at the club.

“There’s talks still going on, but these things never happen over night," the Pool boss added.

“We’re hopeful because the player wants to stay and we want him to stay, so it’s just about getting the right balance.

“Let’s hope we can get that sorted for everybody's sake.”