Simon Grayson on injuries to Blackpool pair Jak Alnwick and Sullay Kaikai after Boxing Day defeat to Accrington

Simon Grayson has revealed Blackpool duo Jak Alnwick and Sullay Kaikai are likely to miss Sunday's trip to Tranmere Rovers.

It comes after the pair were both forced to withdraw during the first-half of today's Boxing Day defeat to Accrington Stanley.

Alnwick, who had played every minute of every league game prior to today's injury, took a knock to his arm after saving Dion Charles' long-range effort.

It saw Jack Sims, just 20, enter the fray for what was his senior debut having been named on the bench to comply with the EFL's homegrown rule.

Kaikai, meanwhile, hobbled off after suffering a recurrence of the pelvic issue that saw him withdrawn from Blackpool's recent game against Sunderland.

“Jak has made a save and it looks as though he’s done something to his bicep," Grayson revealed.

“He’s obviously going to be unavailable for a few games although we don’t know the severity of it yet.

“To be fair, Jack Sims came on for his debut and did well and the lads protected him. He had nothing to do really.

“He did make one good save just before half-time when we were sloppy and Ben (Heneghan) gave him a bad pass.

“Then Sullay went down with the same complaint he had up at Sunderland.

“He’s trained since then and he was fit to play, but maybe the ground plays a part.”

It means Pool's squad will be stretched for what is already a hectic period, as Grayson's men return to action on Sunday against Tranmere before making the trip to Rotherham United on New Year's Day.

“It will be (stretched)," Grayson added. "Especially as there’s a quick turnaround to the game on Sunday which is going to be another tough pitch to play on.

“But we’ve got to be better and if we’re not looking like we’re going to win a match then we’ve got to make sure we don’t lose it.

“If we had ended up with two 0-0 draws (from today and the recent home outing against Shrewsbury Town), yes we wouldn’t have been happy with it but it still would have been two more points added to the tally.

“Now we’ve suffered back-to-back defeats which is something we don’t want at this stage in the season.

“One or two players must look at themselves and ask what they need to do better for the next game.

“I will sit down and analyse things to try and get another good result quickly.”