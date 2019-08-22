Simon Grayson on his Blackpool side boasting joint-highest scoring record in England's top four divisions

Simon Grayson believes his table-topping Blackpool side have found the right balance between attack and defence so far this season.

No side in England's top four tiers has scored more goals than Blackpool so far this term.

Pool's League One rivals Lincoln City, who sit below them in second, are the only other team to have matched their nine goals from their opening four games.

Charlton Athletic, Fulham, Preston North End, Swansea, Fleetwood Town and Mansfield Town have all scored eight.

Pool's ruthlessness in front of goal is in stark contrast to last season, when the Seasiders produced just 50 league goals from their 46 games.

“I think it was something we wanted to address," Grayson admitted.

“In pre-season I said we’re here to try and get the balance right of keeping clean sheets and wanting to score goals and entertain.

“Last season it wasn’t always issues with the strikers, it was the creativity from the people behind and those supplying the chances for them.

“You saw at Gillingham the other night the first goal was great movement, a great pass and a great finish from Sullay Kaikai.

“And then Liam Feeney’s ball for Armand Gnanduillet for the second was another great example of how to score goals in a different manner.

“Maybe he might not have crossed that last year, I don’t know, that’s not for me to worry about.

“But it’s about getting the balance right in defending as a team and attacking as a team.”