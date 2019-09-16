Simon Grayson on Blackpool's system and over-reliance on Liam Feeney

Simon Grayson has admitted a change in formation is something that has crossed his mind ahead of Blackpool's trip to Doncaster Rovers tomorrow.

READ MORE: Blackpool boss Simon Grayson warns of possible changes ahead of Doncaster Rovers date



Pool's system of three defenders with wing-backs has been called into question by some supporters in recent weeks.

It has coincided with the Seasiders' poor run of form, which has seen them lose their last two on the spin.

But Grayson, speaking today ahead of tomorrow's game at the Keepmoat Stadium, was quick to point out this was the same formation that worked so well in the opening weeks of the season.

“When you are looking at things you do contemplate playing different systems," Grayson admitted.

“But you can go back to the fact we thought we played well at the weekend with this system and we’ve played well with this system the game before where we were 2-0 up before half time.

“When people see results you can question the system and whether it was at fault, but the six goals we’ve conceded in the two games have got nothing to do with the system.

“There were two balls into the box against Coventry and then a last-minute winner against 10 men.

“A set piece where someone falls over and another player fails to stay with their runner has nothing to do with a system.

“But I get it because I’m contemplating a change in formation. Whether I do that or not, time will tell.”

With the Seasiders playing with wing-backs high up the pitch, that has resulted in some impressive displays from Liam Feeney so far this season.

The 32-year-old has already bagged seven assists in all competitions thanks to the quality of his crosses in from the right hand side of the pitch.

But in Saturday's 3-0 defeat, MK Dons kept Feeney quiet and Pool struggled to create chances from elsewhere.

“Without a shadow of a doubt that was an issue (on Saturday)," he said.

“I spoke to the players about it at half time, at full time then again when the players came in on Sunday.

“Basically everybody expected the ball to go to Liam, he’d put a great ball in and somebody would get on the end of it.

“He’s done that a lot this season and fair credit to him, but fair credit to Milton Keynes because they doubled up on him and forced him back.

“That’s then the responsibility of another player who should be spare to go and ask for the ball and want to affect it.

“We need to be a bit more clever and there needs to be more movement in and around the 18-yard box and that’s where we need more guile and more improvisation to break down a team that got an early goal and had five defenders back there.

“They defended comfortably enough with balls into their box so we had to find a different way of scoring goals.”