Simon Grayson looks ahead to Blackpool's FA Cup replay against Reading and possibility of facing Charlie Adam

Simon Grayson suspects Blackpool will be taking on a much-changed Reading side once again in their FA Cup third-round replay tonight.

The Royals made 11 changes to their line-up for the original tie, which ended in a 2-2 draw at the Madejski Stadium.

Reading boss Mark Bowen has already suggested he could make changes for tonight’s replay (7.45pm) to instead focus on their Championship campaign.

But rather than focus on the opponents, Grayson says the Seasiders must concentrate on what they can do to ensure they progress into the fourth round, in which they would face either Cardiff City or Carlisle United, who replay tomorrow.

The Pool boss said: “I think the preparation we are doing is more about what we need to do to win the game and what we need to improve on.

“That’s not just for Tuesday’s game but also for Saturday, and the week after and the week after. We need to do a lot of work where we can improve in many departments.

“Do I know what team Reading will play? No, of course I don’t. But I would suggest it will be more or less similar to the team that played us in the first game.

“As a manager I’m thinking, ‘They’ve played in the league on the Saturday with a certain 11, they travel up on a Monday, you play on a Tuesday night and you don’t get back until 3 or 4am and your week is really disrupted for your league game the following weekend’.

“Reading have got a good opportunity to close the gap on the play-offs, so I’d imagine they will use a lot of fringe players.”

One Reading player who will be desperate to feature is former Seasider Charlie Adam, who has yet to play at Bloomfield Road since his departure in 2011.

Grayson added: “Whether one particular first-team player makes it up here, where it’s more of a local game for him, we’ll see.

“I’ve got a good relationship with Charlie and we did speak in the summer about him coming here, but it just didn’t work out for both parties.

“He’s gone off to Reading, where he’s had to be patient and wait for his opportunity, but he’s grasped that in the last three or four games. In fact, I think he started nearly every game over Christmas and scored a goal as well.

“If Mr Adam is in the 18, then I’m sure he’ll enjoy all the accolades and the applause he gets should he come on or should he start.

“But whoever is in my team, they’ve got to stop Reading playing well and maybe kick one or two of them!”