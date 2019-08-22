Simon Grayson labels Blackpool's contract talks with Curtis Tilt a 'long-running saga'

Progress is still being made with Blackpool's contract talks with defender Curtis Tilt but manager Simon Grayson has labelled the situation as "the longest-running saga".

At the end of July, Grayson revealed that only a few "finer details" needed to be resolved before Tilt put pen to paper on a fresh deal.

But, almost a month on, the player and club are still to come to an agreement.

The centre-back has been offered new and improved terms with the Seasiders amid strong speculation linking him with a move away from Bloomfield Road for the second summer running.

The 27-year-old, who was the subject of interest from Ipswich Town this time last year, has since been linked with Portsmouth and Rotherham United this time around.

But Grayson remains confident of keeping Tilt, even if the situation is taking longer than he would have hoped.

“Things are moving on, things are progressing, but it’s been the longest-running saga in the world," Grayson said.

“Hopefully we have some positive news soon. Will we or will we not? I don’t know.

“There’s no issues as far as I’m aware, it’s just things that happen in players’ contracts.

“A player wants this, the club wants that, and somewhere down the line you find a compromise.”

Earlier in the summer Rotherham boss Paul Warne admitted defeat in his bid to sign Tilt, revealing he’s now looking at other targets.

It’s understood the Millers came close to signing the centre-back earlier in the window only for the Seasiders to renege on the deal.

The South Yorkshire side were expected to come back with an improved offer for Tilt, having recently sold defender Semi Ajayi to West Bromwich Albion for a fee believed to be £1.5m.

However, it is understood Pool have informed their League One rivals they won’t be entertaining any offers for their prize asset, who is in the final year of his current deal.