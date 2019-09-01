Simon Grayson issues fitness update on Nathan Delfouneso after Blackpool forward misses second game running

Nathan Delfouneso was missing for the second game running yesterday as the forward continues to nurse a hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old suffered the knock in the 2-2 draw at Gillingham and has since missed the games against Rochdale and Portsmouth.

The forward is again expected to be kept out of Pool's squad for the midweek EFL Trophy tie against Morecambe, but could come back into contention for the trip to Coventry City next week.

“He’s making good progress, but it’s only been 10 days since he tweaked his hamstring," Grayson told The Gazette.

“You’ve got to be careful with it but he’s back on the grass.

“Will he be available for next weekend? It will be touch and go.”